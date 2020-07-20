Oregon Horse Council Seeks Oregon Equine Business Feedback in COVID-19 Survey

The Oregon Horse Council, as well as other state councils across the nation, are trying to determine the concerns, needs, and challenges of our equine business community at this time. THE SURVEY IS OPEN TO ONLY EQUINE BUSINESSES WHO RESIDE IN OREGON.

This brief survey is primarily multiple choice selections, but does have a few open ended questions. We estimate it will take 10-15 minutes to complete. Your answers are anonymous and data will only be shared from the compiled results.

The results will assist the Oregon Horse Council board in identifying programming, initiatives, and advocacy work that needs done on behalf of our industry. The survey is open from Thursday, July 16 through Friday, July 31, 2020. You are welcome to share the link with any equine business that is based in Oregon.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact our office at Brandi@OregonHorseCouncil.com or 971-224-5879. Thank you again for your support and participation.