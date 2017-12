An Ode to Deto by Shalynn McCallum

An Ode to Deto

“He holds the key to my heart,

He is the wings to my soul,

I turned away at the start,

Then he took my breath away whole.

I can’t dream to be apart,

As his soft whinnies turn a lul,

He won over my broken heart,

without taking any toll.

I vowed to never let us part,

I vowed never to let it dull,

Two feet once carried my heavy heart,

But now four have healed my soul.”

– Shalynn McCallum