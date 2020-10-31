fbpx

October 31, 2020 – Equine Influenza in Linn County, OR

by

Attending Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Suspected: 10

Age: 9; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH);

Onset of Clinical Signs: 10/21/2020;

Clinical Signs: Cough, Fever, Nasal Discharge; Confirmation Date: 10/22/2020;

Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

Notes: None;

 

