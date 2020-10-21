October 21, 2020 – Pigeon Fever in King, Kitsap and Thurston County, WA

Washington State Department of Agriculture
King County
Number Confirmed: 1;
Notes: A horse on a farm in King County has tested positive for Pigeon Fever.;
Kitsap County
Number Confirmed: 1;
Notes: A horse on a farm in Kitsap County has tested positive for Pigeon Fever. ;
Thurston County
Number Confirmed: 1;
Notes: A horse on a farm in Thurston County has tested positive for Pigeon Fever. ;
