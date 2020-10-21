October 21, 2020 – Equine Influenza in Lewis and King County, WA

Source: Washington State Department of Agriculture

Lewis County

Number Confirmed: 1;

Notes: A farm in Lewis County is under a voluntary quarantine after a horse has tested positive for Equine Influenza and EHV-4. For more information about Equine Influenza go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet_EquineInfluenza_FINAL-Cobranded.pdf ;

King County

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Exposed: 2;

Notes: A private facility in King County is under a voluntary quarantine after a horse has tested positive for Equine Influenza. For more information about Equine Influenza go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet_EquineInfluenza_FINAL-Cobranded.pdf;

