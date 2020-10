Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Age: 15; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: 10/13/2020;

Clinical Signs: acute recumbency, comatose, Fever, leg flailing, Nystagmus, Obtunded; Confirmation Date: 10/19/2020; Horse Status: Euthanized; Vaccination Status: Not Reported;

Notes: None;

All information is sourced from