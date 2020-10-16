fbpx

October 16, 2020 – Pigeon Fever in Clark County, WA

Washington State Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;
Notes: A horse at a private facility in Clark County has tested positive for Pigeon Fever. For more information about Pigeon Fever go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/PIGEON%20FEVER_Finals.pdf;

 

