November 8, 2020 – Potomac Horse Fever in Lewis County, WA

Attending Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 2;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Age: 17; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH);

Onset of Clinical Signs: 10/28/2020;

Clinical Signs: diarrhea, Inappetance, Weight Loss; Confirmation Date: 11/7/2020;

Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

Notes: None

