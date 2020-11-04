fbpx

November 3, 2020 – Equine Influenza in Thurston County, WA

by

Washington State Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 3;

Number Exposed: 4;

Facility Type: Farm;

Notes: A farm in Thurston County is under a voluntary quarantine after three horses had tested positive for equine influenza. The animals from the farm had traveled to a barrel race and came home to infect other horses on the farm. The state vet is currently working with the private vet. For more information about Equine Influenza go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet_EquineInfluenza_FINAL-Cobranded.pdf;

 

All information is sourced from 

Leave a Comment

Love our magazine?Pre-order your subscription today.

Be safe and have it conveniently delivered to your door each month.

Articles geared towards care and training of horses in the Northwest and people making a difference in the horse industry, all for less than a cup of flavored coffee each month!

Get More Information

Pre-order your subscription today!