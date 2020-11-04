November 3, 2020 – Equine Influenza in Thurston County, WA

Washington State Department of Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 3;
Number Exposed: 4;
Facility Type: Farm;
Notes: A farm in Thurston County is under a voluntary quarantine after three horses had tested positive for equine influenza. The animals from the farm had traveled to a barrel race and came home to infect other horses on the farm. The state vet is currently working with the private vet. For more information about Equine Influenza go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet_EquineInfluenza_FINAL-Cobranded.pdf;
