November 20, 2020 – Pigeon Fever in Pierce County, WA

by

Washington State Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Notes: A horse at a private facility in Pierce County has tested positive for Pigeon Fever. For more information about Pigeon Fever go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/PIGEON%20FEVER_Finals.pdf;

 

All information is sourced from 
