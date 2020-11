November 2, 2020 – Equine Influenza in Mason Co., WA and Riverside Co., CA

Source: Department of Animal Services

Number Confirmed: 40

Number Suspected: Unknown

Number Exposed: Unknown

Breed: Burro; Clinical Signs: Coughing

: According to the Department of Animal Services in Riverside County, nearly 40 burros have died from an equine influenza outbreak. The deaths, first seen in mid-October, occurred mostly in the Reche Canyon area, near Moreno Valley and Colton. About six deaths occurred in Moreno Valley, in the foothills along Pigeon Pass Road, Heacock Street/Reche Vista Drive and Redlands Boulevard; For more information go to: https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet_EquineInfluenza_FINAL-Cobranded.pdf