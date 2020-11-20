November 19, 2020 – Strangles in Clackamas County, OR

Source: Attending Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1; Number Exposed: 5;

Age: 5; Gender: Mare; Breed: Paint;

Onset of Clinical Signs: 11/9/2020; Clinical Signs: Nasal Discharge;

Confirmation Date: 11/10/2020; Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Undervaccinated;



Notes: A facility in Clackamas County is under a voluntary quarantine after a horse has tested positive for Strangles. The horse had nasal discharge, but is showing no other signs of illness. No other horses reported to have any clinical signs to date. For more information about Strangles go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet-Strep_equi_final%20Cobranded_0.pdf;.

