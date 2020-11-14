fbpx

November 14, 2020 – West Nile Virus in Sacramento County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Age: 1; Gender: Stallion; Breed: Thoroughbred (TB);

Onset of Clinical Signs: 11/3/2020;
Clinical Signs: Ataxia, Hind limb neurologic signs; Confirmation Date: 11/13/2020;

Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Undervaccinated;

Notes: For more information go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/Content/ContentDocs/DiseaseFactsheet_WNV%20Cobranded.pdf

 

