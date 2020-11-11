fbpx

Nov. 10, 2020 – Pigeon Fever in Spokane Co., WA & Equine Influenza in Lewis Co., WA

Pigeon Fever in Spokane Co., WA
Source: Washington State Department of Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1;
Number Euthanized: 1;
Notes: A horse at a private facility in Spokane County has tested positive for Pigeon Fever the horse was old and had other issues and was euthanized. For more information about Pigeon Fever go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/PIGEON%20FEVER_Finals.pdf;
Equine Influenza in Lewis Co., WA
Source: Washington State Department of Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1;
Number Suspected: 20;
Facility Type: Boarding Facility;
Notes: A boarding facility in Lewis County is under a voluntary quarantine after a horse has tested positive for Equine Influenza. The owner of the facility has established self-quarantine. For more information about Equine Influenza go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet_EquineInfluenza_FINAL-Cobranded.pdf;
