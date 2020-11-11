Nov. 10, 2020 – Pigeon Fever in Spokane Co., WA & Equine Influenza in Lewis Co., WA

Pigeon Fever in Spokane Co., WA
Source: Washington State Department of Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1;
Number Euthanized: 1;
Notes: A horse at a private facility in Spokane County has tested positive for Pigeon Fever the horse was old and had other issues and was euthanized. For more information about Pigeon Fever go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/PIGEON%20FEVER_Finals.pdf;
Equine Influenza in Lewis Co., WA
Source: Washington State Department of Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1;
Number Suspected: 20;
Facility Type: Boarding Facility;
Notes: A boarding facility in Lewis County is under a voluntary quarantine after a horse has tested positive for Equine Influenza. The owner of the facility has established self-quarantine. For more information about Equine Influenza go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet_EquineInfluenza_FINAL-Cobranded.pdf;
All information is sourced from
The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.