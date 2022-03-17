Northwest Horse Fair & Expo 2022 – Horse Fun for Horse Lovers!

The Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, presented by Akins Trailer Sales, will present an extensive equine expo full of fun for horse lovers, March 25 through 27 at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center in Albany! The Northwest Horse Fair, now in its 21st year, celebrates the spirit of the horse with extraordinary equestrians, world-class horse trainers and riders; equine demos and exhibits; educational clinics and workshops; and a huge trade show! One low-cost admission fee provides spectators plenty to choose from, with three events running concurrently, plus the chance to browse the horse barn and visit horses of all colors and sizes! A high-speed precision drill team, gymnastics on horseback, performances by Endo the Blind horse, and diverse horse breed demos, will entertain crowds of all ages, as the Northwest Horse Fair brings the magic and enchantment of horses to equine enthusiasts!

Colt Starting Challenge USA !

The action-packed Colt Starting Challenge USA is back for the second year, with new horses and new trainers, from across the western United States! Experienced Natural Horsemanship trainers will each draw a young horse to work with, and will apply their training skills to the young unbroken colts. Trainers have just three days to gentle, saddle, and ride these young horses! The talented trainers will work their horses simultaneously in the arena, taking turns explaining to the audience what they’re doing and why. The last day of the expo, each trainer will ride and compete with their colt, through a demanding obstacle course, to determine the Challenge winner!

Exciting Equine Entertainment!

Galloping at high-speed, the Mane Attraction Rodeo Performance Team will execute action-packed precision drills in unison! Endo the Blind horse will demonstrate remarkable training and connection with his owner/rider and trainer, in an amazing performance! Plus Flying Star Vaulters with Forward Stride and Friendship Vaulting Team will showcase graceful gymnastics on the back of a moving horse! This and much more awaits expo audiences, as they can enjoy engaging equine entertainment and old-fashioned family fun!

From petite and dainty, to massive and majestic, a unique variety of horses, representing a multitude of breeds, colors, conformation, and abilities will provide an exceptional look at horses at their finest, during the Breed Showcase and Stallion Reviews!

World-Class Riders & Trainers!

The Northwest Horse Fair will feature top-notch clinicians, trainers and instructors, providing a wide variety of educational clinics and lectures. Headlining the star-studded list of presenters will be Ken McNabb, teaching Horsemanship clinics. In addition, Janet ‘Dolly’ Hannon will provide Dressage clinics; Julie Goodnight will teach Horsemanship clinics and lectures; Peggy Cummings will provide Connected Riding® clinics and lectures; Teresa Bron, presented by the Northwest Region of the American Driving Society, will feature Driving clinics; Rod Petersen will conduct a Drill Team clinic and lecture; and radio and on-line TV host of Speaking of Horses, Wayne Williams, will be on hand at the expo, to visit with Northwest Horse Fair celebrities and fans, and to provide fun rounds of Equine Jeopardy in conference room sessions.

Additional educational demos and lectures will be offered throughout the three days of the expo. Among highlights include lectures on: Improving Response to Rider Cues; Recognizing Pain in Horses; “Leave No Trace” When Trail Riding; Tips on Better Communication with Your Horse; and Cowboy Church on Sunday morning.

Shop ‘Til You Drop!

Shop the giant trade show with everything for horse and rider! Dozens of vendors from all over the United States offer trailers, equine supplies, services, horse and rider clothing, feed, saddles, farm products, gifts, home décor items and much more! It’s a horse lover’s shopping paradise! To see a list of the trade show vendors, go to http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair/, and look under “Vendors”.

Discounted Admission with Food Drive

Northwest Horse Fair attendees can receive a discount on admission all three days of the expo, while supporting Fish of Albany, Inc. Simply bring a non-perishable food item to the gate at the Northwest Horse Fair, and get one dollar off your ticket price! Food donations go to Fish of Albany, Inc. Discount on gate admission only. One discount per person.

Kids get in Free – KMTR Youth Day!

KMTR Youth Day in Memory of John Cloe is Sunday March 27 at the Northwest Horse Fair! All children 12 and under get in free with a paid adult admission. Also, 4-H and Pony Club members, aged 13 to 18 years, can get in free with their club ID cards.

More Information & Tickets

Tickets are available at the gate during the expo. One low-price General Admission ticket to the event includes all clinics, lectures, demonstrations, special events and access to the trade show. Cash only at the gate. Ticket prices are: $14.00 for adults; $12.00 for Seniors (age 65+); $7.00 for children ages 6 through 12; and children 5 years and younger are free. The facility charges a $5.00 per vehicle parking fee.

Hours for the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo are: Friday from 10am to 9pm; Saturday from 9am to 9pm; and Sunday from 9am to 6pm.

For more details about the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, go to http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair/, email jjcloe@equinepromotions.net, call 765-720-2098, or join us for late breaking details and excitement, on Facebook (Northwest Horse Fair & Expo (NWHF)) and Twitter (@NWHorseFair).

The Northwest Horse Fair and Expo will adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines as required by the state of Oregon and by the event facility.

Sponsors for the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2022 include: Akins Trailer Sales, the presenting sponsor; Beelart Embroidery, the official event embroiderer; KMTR-TV, the sponsor of KMTR Youth Day in Memory of John Cloe; Logan Coach Trailers; The Northwest Horse Source, the official publication of the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo; and Phoenix Inn & Suites, the hosting hotel for the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo.

