Northwest Horse Fair & Expo

The Northwest Horse Fair & Expo has become an annual tradition for horse owners and horse lovers in the Northwest. Held annually in March at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center in Albany, Oregon, the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo combines to the highest degree, first rate education, entertainment and shopping. Whether you own horses or are a horse lover at heart, are a beginner or professional, are interested in dressage or trail riding, there is truly something for everyone. It’s three days of fun the entire family can enjoy.

Educational Clinics and Seminars

The Northwest Horse Fair & Expo has hosted many Olympic Champions, World and National Champion Trainers and Exhibitors, legends in the world of training, clinicians found on TV and upcoming clinicians who have gone on to great things. These clinicians have covered a wide variety of topics in our two large arenas. In addition, many industry experts have discussed topics such as healthcare, nutrition, safety, saddle fitting, and much more in our more intimate seminar and demonstration areas.

Horses, Horses, Horses



A horse lovers dream, the expo showcases a wide variety of domestic and foreign breeds all in one place, exhibiting the diversity of horses. Enjoy the Breed Showcase and Stallion Review, host to the high stepping Friesians, adorable Miniature Donkeys, Gaited Horses, Mules and much more.

Entertainment

Fun and exciting activities on horseback are showcased throughout the weekend such as fast and furious precision drill teams, elegant musical dressage freestyle performances, action packed cowboy mounted shooting and vaulting – gymnastics on horseback – to name just a few of the entertaining demonstrations you might see.



The Northwest Horse Fair & Expo has also hosted such great competitions and events as the Extreme Mustang MakeoverTM, the Extreme Cowboy RaceTM, the Wind Rider ChallengeTM, the Ultimate Super Horse Challenge and BreyerWest®.

Shopping Opportunities

With two full buildings covering nearly 70,000 square feet, the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo is host to a large trade show offering everything for horse, rider, farm and home. A sample of the products to be offered include: English & Western tack & supplies, trailers, artwork, jewelry, home décor items, gifts, clothing, books, toys, quilts and much more. Quality vendors from across the country converge at the expo to share the latest innovations and products available. The event is also host to many informational organizations, providing the latest in association news and activities.

Youth Opportunities

We firmly believe the youth are the future of the industry and should have the opportunity to experience all the expo has to offer. For that reason, we have designated Sunday as Youth Day. Children ages 12 & under are admitted free and 4-H and Pony Club members ages 13-18 with a current club ID card are admitted free (all with a paid adult admission).

Information



For more information, visit http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.