Noble Outfitters™ Pinnacle Jacket is Back By Popular Demand!

Innovation combines with fashion for the ultimate performance piece in the new Noble Outfitters™ Pinnacle Jacket. Fully seam-sealed and waterproof (10K/10K with DWR finish), the Pinnacle Jacket incorporates innovative technology and modern features perfectly blended with classic styling for a jacket that excels both in the saddle and out on the town. The stylish jacket features a removable hood to reveal the blazer-inspired design – perfect for showing in adverse weather!

With a design that is articulated for movement, no detail was left untouched in the Pinnacle Jacket. The unique 3-layer fabric is designed with a 4–way stretch allowing for maximum mobility. The Pinnacle Jacket is highly breathable for maximum comfort, even on active days in the worst weather conditions. Additional details include a dropped back hem with vents to offer coverage during damp days. Front hand pockets have warm brushed lining and the internal zip secure pocket offers media cord access.

Lower pockets are dual duty with both quick side access and snap closure patch pockets to keep your valuables safe. A dropped back hem has vents at the back for increased breathability. Adjustable back tabs give a personalized feminine fit. An innovative inner mesh zipper pocket with cord management system for iPods or cellphones allows you to conveniently and safely keep your music with you wherever you go. Tonal reflective detailing is made to blend in for classic styling and stand out when needed to enhance your visibility for low-light rides.

Available in February 2017, the Noble Outfitters™ Pinnacle Jacket is available in elegant Black, in sizes XS-XXL, with prices starting at $189.95.

About Noble Outfitters™

Headquartered in Modesto, California, Noble Outfitters™ creates products that exceed the needs of our customers with quality and function, while delivering exceptional value. Each Noble Outfitters item, from apparel and bags, to gloves and socks, is carefully designed in close collaboration with equestrian enthusiasts and professionals. Learn more and view the full range of items at www.NobleOutfitters.com.