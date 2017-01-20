No More Mud!

EarthBusterWA uses a scientifically proven method of increasing the speed of water absorption through compacted soils. It’s a completely “green” solution that safely uses compressed air to loosen compacted soil to a depth of up to 6 feet. This restores its natural ability to channel water.

EarthBusterWA is the answer to a myriad of water absorption issues, including: septic systems not percolating properly, unwanted ponds and mud in pasture and livestock areas, soggy lawns, standing water, seasonal flooding due to poor drainage and much more, and it costs less than installing a drainage system!

How it works: “Earthbusting” is a low impact process whereby a small tractor size machine drives a 2” round metal pole up to 6 feet deep into the ground, and while during this insertion; releasing blasts of high pressure compressed air as the probe is inserted deeper and deeper. The high-pressure air blasts ‘de-compacts’ the ground and soils by creating natural fissures for the water to drain thru as Mother Nature intended. This process won the 1982 inventors prize in Germany. The machine was called an ‘Air Plough’ and was tested for effectiveness and benefits that exceeded all expectations for ground water drainage and aeration.

You do not have to deal with the huge cost and excavation to dig ditches and put in drainage pipe!

Imagine greatly reducing or even eliminating mud in horse paddocks and around the barn, and actually being able to use your normally saturated outdoor arena this fall and winter. Ponds and puddles in pastures can be a thing of the past, and no more standing water or mud puddles in the driveway and lawn. Remember that corner of the garage/barn/basement/outbuilding that floods every year? Well not anymore! Reclaim those soggy spaces and make them useful again.

Owner and operator Duke Croney tells us why he started EarthBusterWA:

“EarthBusterWA was spawned in 2014 with a surge of exhausting research as we tried to solve a standing water and slow-to-drain problem we had on our property. In particular, we had a problem with a soggy lawn, wet garden, puddles and standing water on our driveway, parking area, walkway, and our horse paddocks and pastures. We could have dug drains and put in pipe, but at an exorbitant cost.”

EarthBusterWA serves Whatcom, Skagit, Island, and Snohomish counties and points beyond.

To find out how EarthBusterWA can help with your specific drainage issues, contact them today for a free inspection and estimate.

