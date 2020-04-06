New & Noteworthy: The Flexible Filly from Thinline Announces New Innovations

ThinLine Global introduces its new Flexible Filly product line—products designed with “out-of-the-box thinking” to support and protect horses with minimal interference to their freedom.

“The greatest mantra in horseback riding may well be stay out of their way,” says ThinLine Global Founder, Elaine Lockhead Castelao. From this philosophy, the Flexible Filly product line came about.

These Flexible Filly products are available starting February 2019:

A slow feeder muzzle that’s worlds apart from the typical heavy, hard, and “cage-like” apparatus. Redesigned from the ground up, the FlexibleFilly Slow Feeder Muzzle is lighter and less confining. Constructed of a pliable material that reduces the chances of the muzzle getting snagged, it’s also soft on equine teeth and lips. Well ventilated and safe, rated to break just before your leather turnout halter.

that’s worlds apart from the typical heavy, hard, and “cage-like” apparatus. Redesigned from the ground up, the FlexibleFilly Slow Feeder Muzzle is lighter and less confining. Constructed of a pliable material that reduces the chances of the muzzle getting snagged, it’s also soft on equine teeth and lips. Well ventilated and safe, rated to break just before your leather turnout halter. Two styles of horse boots – Closed-Front Splint Boots and Air Shock Horse Boots. Both styles are lined withThinLine’s trademark wafer-thin foam technology and are constructed with exteriors of flexible, high-tech impact protection that are lightweight, tough, and dirt-resistant.

– Closed-Front Splint Boots and Air Shock Horse Boots. Both styles are lined withThinLine’s trademark wafer-thin foam technology and are constructed with exteriors of flexible, high-tech impact protection that are lightweight, tough, and dirt-resistant. Halter guards made ofThinLine foam technology that prevent rubs on horse’s face or provide additional protection while trailering. Removable and fasten securely.

Look for the Flexible Filly line of products at www.thinlineglobal.com or at select equestrian retailers.

Published March 2019 Issue