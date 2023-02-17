New & Noteworthy: Muck Boots Offers Variety and Warmth

Muck Boots offers a variety of styles for keeping feet warm, stable, and waterproof. In its Originals collection you’ll find styles that include Originals Duck Lace, Ankle, and Pull-On boots that are light duty yet essential footwear.

Muck’s Chore Farm Leather boot for men offers a stylish look that stands up to acidic and alkaline conditions found in the barn; it’s also flame and tear resistant. The Chore Farm outsole guards against oil, gas, and diesel fuel while being SRA-rated slip resistant on hard, flat surfaces.

When defense from winter’s elements are needed, Muck’s Arctic Ice collection provides insulation and waterproof protection, as well as the reliable traction of Vibram’s Arctic Grip All Terrain outsole, performing on all terrains including wet, ice, snow, mixed/loose surfaces and hard pack.

NWHS Publisher’s Review

I was delighted to see these boots arrive in time for the first snow of the season. They fit great, were snuggly warm, and I couldn’t ask for better traction. The ultra thick sole will wear well and I feel confident, comfortable, and warm in these boots. With the temperature in the teens my feet have stayed toasty warm. I highly recommend these boots. Check out the Women’s Arctic Ice Mids!

