New & Noteworthy: Metallic Cat Becomes National Reined Cow Horse Association’s first $5 Million Sire

The National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) announced Metallic Cat as the association’s first Five Million Dollar sire. Following the conclusion of the Teton Ridge Stallion Stakes, Metallic Cat’s offspring had earned more than $5,064,486.

Owned by Bobby Patton’s Rocking P Ranch, the 2005 stallion by High Brow Cat and out of Chers Shadow (by Peptoboonsmal) became the NRCHA All-Time Leading Sire back in September 2021 when he surpassed Shining Spark, who held the record for the past 17 years.

Metallic Cat became an NRCHA Million Dollar Sire in 2018 and surpassed the Two Million Dollar mark less than a year later. By 2020, he’d passed the Three Million Dollar mark before becoming a Four Million Dollar sire in the fall of 2021.

For more information about NRCHA events, visit nrcha.com.

See this article in the July/August 2022 online edition:

