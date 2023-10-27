New & Noteworthy: International Competitors Chase Gold at Road to the Horse 2024

In celebration of the 2024 Olympic Games, Road to the Horse 2024 will feature an international lineup of three world-class competitors, showcasing talented colt starters from around the globe. Road to the Horse is thrilled to select these stand-out athletes who will represent their country as they compete for the World Championship of Colt Starting: Ken McNabb (USA), Donal Hancock (Australia), and Tik Maynard (Canada). These three championship competitors will be joined by the Wild Card Challenge champion, allowing a total of four colt starters to compete for $125,000 in prize money and horsemanship’s most prominent title on March 21-24 at the Kentucky Horse Park.

“We’re excited to add an international flavor to Road to the Horse 2024” states Morris Equine Group President Tina Battock. “These experienced competitors, who all continue to refine their colt-starting skills, will put a lifetime of horsemanship experience to the test, and we can’t wait to follow them on their journey. Combine these talented athletes with our Wild Card Challenge Champion, and the stage is set for a historic Road to the Horse event!” Event schedule and tickets available at www.RoadtotheHorse.com.

See this article in the September/October 2023 online edition: