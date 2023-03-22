New & Noteworthy: Idaho Horse Expo Offers Top Notch Clinicians and Entertainment April 7-9

The 37th annual Idaho Horse Expo will be held April 7-9, 2023, at the Ford Idaho Horse Park in Nampa, Idaho. If you’re a horse lover of any age, you can’t miss this event. The expo features international and local clinicians and trainers including Ty Evans of Utah. The Idaho Horse Expo will also feature clinicians presenting in-hand training, ground training, ranch riding, jumping, classical dressage, and much more.

Each day in the Main Arena the expo will feature a colt starting challenge presented by the Road to the Horse. Collegiate teams of three will demonstrate their skills starting untrained colts. This is a judged challenge with the top team receiving special recognition. The expo will also feature over 100 vendors, a stallion alley, a private treaty horse sale, kids’ activities including a Breyer Stable Mate horse painting, Easter egg hunt, and stick horse activities (children 12 and under get in free). Wayne Williams will present his equine trivia jeopardy contest each day too. Sunday will be a special cowboy church service presented by Wade Black.

For more information visit idahohorsecouncil.com. Contact Idaho Horse Council at 208-465-5477 or email idahohorsecouncil@yahoo.com.

