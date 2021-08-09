New Movie! DREAM HORSE

By Euros Lyn

STARRING TONI COLLETTE AND DAMIAN LEWIS

IN THEATRES AUGUST 6th

DREAM HORSE

World Premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival

Director: Euros Lyn (Wales, UK)

Starring : Toni Collette (Hereditary, Wanderlust), Damian Lewis (Once upon a Time in Hollywood…, Homeland), Owen Teale, Joanna Page, Karl Johnson, Steffan Rhodri, Anthony O’Donnell, Nicholas Farrell and Siân Phillips

Experience the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely racehorse bred by a small-town bartender, Jan Vokes (Toni Collette). With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbours to chip in their meagre earnings to help raise Dream and compete with the racing elites. Their investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks and becomes a beacon of hope in their struggling community.

Based on a true story, Toni Collette and Damian Lewis star in this uplifting tale about a small community joining forces to breed a racehorse.

Publisher’s review: For me it started off kind of slow. As I stuck with it I found it to be a delightful movie and inspiring! Definitely worth watching. True stories always make the best movies….Karen Pickering