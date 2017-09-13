NAWD “United for Texas” Virtual Show to benefit Texas hurricane/flood victims

Hurricane Harvey barreled into the Texas Gulf Coast in late August, affecting millions of Texans and their animals. In an effort to help the relief effort, North American Western Dressage is donating 100 percent of all proceeds from its “United for Texas” Virtual Show, September 15–24.

“When we say 100 percent, we mean it,” NAWD Executive Director Jen Johnson said. “Everyone involved is donating their time, and we are thankful for judges, volunteers and the good folks at horseshowribbons.com for stepping up to the plate.”

If you’ve ever been curious about trying a virtual horse show, now’s the time—it’s a small way to help Texas hurricane and flood victims while also helping to improve your horsemanship.

Open, Amateur and Youth divisions are offered in each class; versatility awards are presented to the top exhibitors in each division who complete at least three tests, one of which is an in-hand test. Classes offered are:

NAWD Six Feet on the Ground (in-hand)

NAWD/USEF Western Dressage

NAWD/USDF Traditional Dressage

NAWD Ranch Horse

NAWD Freestyle (Western dressage or in-hand)

All proceeds from the show will be donated to the relief efforts, along with a semi-load of hay courtesy of Dostal Hay Service; NAWD is currently seeking transportation for the hay from Rice Lake, Wisconsin, to Texas—contact Jen Johnson at northamericanwd@gmail.com if you can help.

NAWD tests and rules can be found at nawdhorse.org—click the menu and then scroll to “Tests” and the applicable sub-category.

Enter online at northamericanwesterndressage.org

Tests are $25 each for NAWD members ($27 non-members) with a $5 office fee charge per entry when registration is received by September 15. There is a $5 discount available for riders under age 19. The Top Six participants in each class receive artisan ribbons designed by Michelle Guillot.

If you would like to donate without entering the show or have other ways you would like to help, please write to us at northamericanwd@gmail.com or call 507-246-NAWD (6293).

About North American Western Dressage

North American Western Dressage (NAWD) is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating horse enthusiasts about the universal benefits of Western dressage and providing fun, affordable ways to participate in this popular new sport. NAWD offers a variety of programs as well as virtual coaching and showing opportunities, achievement awards and more. Learn more about NAWD at nawdhorse.org and at facebook.com/WesternDressageNAWD.