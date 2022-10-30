National Reined Cow Horse Association Gains Its First Three Million Dollar Rider

PILOT POINT, Texas – The National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) gained its first Three Million Dollar Rider, Corey Cushing, during the 2022 Snaffle Bit Futurity® presented by Metallic Cat. Following the Open Bridle Corey Cushing surpassed this benchmark bringing his lifetime earnings to $3,002,327.

“There is an endless list of people and horses that have helped me get to this spot in my career. I am really proud of this accomplishment. I am truly dedicated to this sport and I take a lot of pride in what I do.” Cushing said. “I accredit much of my success to the equine athletes I get to ride along my wife, Kristen, and my customers I have had throughout my career.”

The NRCHA began recognizing the Million Dollar Rider Club in 2006 and has accumulated nearly 25 riders since its inception. Teddy Robinson was the first NRCHA rider to surpass one million in earnings, and Todd Crawford was the first to earn two million. Ten years after Crawford became the first Two Million Dollar Rider, NRCHA now welcomes their first Three Million Dollar Rider.

“Our association has an incredible history of talented horsemen, many of whom are recognized in our Hall of Fame, and others with million dollar rider banners hanging above our arenas. These banners celebrate countless hard fought victories and inspire our next generation of greats,” said Anna Morrison, NRCHA executive director. “For the first time, our riders have a brand new milestone to chase. Congratulations to Corey on becoming NRCHA’s first Three Million Dollar Rider.”

Cushing’s Three Million Dollar banner was unveiled following the Open Bridle at the Snaffle Bit Futurity®. More information regarding the NRCHA Million Dollar Club can be found online at nrcha.com/nrcha-million-dollar-club.

About the National Reined Cow Horse Association

Based in Pilot Point, Texas, the National Reined Cow Horse Association was formed in 1949 in California, with the goal of preserving and educating the public about the rich history of this traditional horsemanship. The NRCHA is responsible for promoting the sport and ensuring high standards of competition and continuing to work to keep the Vaquero tradition alive in today’s equine industry. The NRCHA also supports numerous affiliate clubs across the United States, Europe and abroad. These groups serve as the association’s backbone, holding many NRCHA-sanctioned competitions and events each year. For more information on these events and reined cow horse, visit nrcha.com.

