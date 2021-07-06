National Conference: Of Horse, Human and Nature, September 9-11, 2021 in Dillon, Montana

The Montana Center for Horsemanship, in partnership with University of Montana, Western, is hosting the first national Natural Horsemanship Conference, Of Horse, Human, and Nature, focused on natural horsemanship education in the 21st century September 9–11 in Dillon, Montana.

This conference will bring to Montana leading names, speakers, presenters, and experts who are dedicated to education and the relationship between horse and human. We hope this event will promote equine education and advancements that support equine health, human-equine wellbeing, the equine economy, the ag industry, outdoor recreation on horseback, and professional and personal advancement.

The EQUUS INTERNATIONAL Film Festival will be incorporated into the conference this year. Many of the filmmakers and screenwriters will present and share backstories of their films. Diverse and global, the films include features and documentaries, some controversial, others simply beautiful, far-reaching in perspective, inspiring and informative.

For more information on speakers, the schedule, and ticketing please visit Montana Center for Horsemanship website.

