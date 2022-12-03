Mustang Heritage Foundation’s Neck Tag November

by
Neck tag

We dubbed last month Neck Tag November and, all month long, we invited you to share your neck tag removal and first touch stories with us. Your stories were highlighted via our social media channels throughout the month and archived on our website to share with our Mustang Family.

For those of you who took the time to share with us, thank you! Hearing your incredible stories warmed our hearts and we hope that they will inspire others to adopt and join our community. Be sure to visit the website to read through all of the amazing #necktagnovember stories as you have time!

November 29th was Giving Tuesday and we launched our month-long campaign to breathe life into our youth programs for 2023!

Your gift allows us to continue hosting the youth division of the Extreme Mustang Makeover and TIP Challenges, further our educational outreach and provide scholarships, while also helping us continue our mission of increasing adoption rates and successfully placing more mustangs and burros into private care.

Any amount helps, so please give what you can and know that your support will make a direct impact on the MHF mission.

