Multi-discipline Equestrian Facility Features Something for Almost Everyone

Rusty Bar Ranch, in Roy, offers lessons in nearly everything horse related. Lessons can be customized in gaming, trail obstacles, agility, hunt seat, showing, driving or Western Dressage, trail riding or a combination of the above. Don’t have a horse of your own? No problem. We have several well trained, well mannered horses, which will help you build your confidence as you learn. Are you a beginner? Perfect! We specialize in beginners, regardless of age. Our youngest student started at the age of 4. Our oldest rider started at the age of 72. Lessons are also offered to those with their own horses or more advanced riders without horses.

Kathy Richardson, owner of Rusty Bar Ranch, is a Certified Horsemanship Association instructor, rated both English (flat) and Western. She is also a Horse Agility Accredited Trainer and Judge, a certified Equine Trail Sports judge, and a Western Dressage Association of America, Train The Trainers certificate holder.

All lessons begin as private lessons, which at her barn means the horse, student, and instructor are the only ones in the area where they are working, whether it is the arena, round pen, or obstacle course. This keeps the rider safe while focusing on the lesson at hand. When the rider is ready they may join one of the groups or they may continue with private lessons or go back and forth.

Kathy teaches horsemanship from the ground up. Everyone learns how to safely enter their horse’s stall, halter, lead, and work through a few obstacles, which teaches how the horse moves when under saddle. This is followed by grooming, tacking and riding. She also teaches how to be the head of the herd, which increases safety, while providing the necessary tools when working around other horses. This is especially helpful if the decision is made to purchase one’s own horse.

Kathy’s latest addition to her ranch is her dressage simulator Sheena, who has all of the dressage patterns and tests programmed into her, up to 4th level dressage. Sheena can also be ridden Western. Sheena comes with leg sensors, seat sensors and bit sensors. She is fully interactive, non-judgmental and will show you your strengths and weaknesses. Sheena is the only horse of her kind in the NW used for lessons. The next closest simulators are in LA and Ontario, Canada.

Anyone interested in lessons may contact Kathy through her website. Prior to scheduling lessons, prospective clients are invited out for a tour of her facility, to meet some of her horses and discuss goals. The initial meeting is free.

For more information or to schedule a lesson, contact Kathy through her website, www.rustybarranch.com , by landline 253-843-2455, cell phone, by text only, 425-422-2225 or through Facebook: www.facebook.com/rustybarranch.

Rusty Bar Ranch Business Directory Listing

More about Rusty Bar Ranch’s dressage simulator Sheena

Rusty Bar Ranch Named 2019 Time To Ride® Program Facility