Muck Chore Boots: The Best Rubber Work Boot

For long days in the fields, in the barn or at the dairy, Muck Boots deliver hardworking technology and muckproof comfort and traction in any condition.

Muck’s iconic Chore boot has expanded its footprint with additional features and colors. Rugged and built to perform, the Chore boot is a favorite for people working on the farm. Waterproof construction keeps feet dry throughout the day. New men’s colors include Bark and Mossy Oak Bottomland Camo, both with blaze orange lining ($150). For women, Muck has added a new berry color to the Chore Mid. ($135).

Check out the entire Muck Boots collection at www.muckbootcompany.com.

NW Horse Source Publisher’s Review: I love these boots! I tried the Women’s Muckster II Mid and fell in love. These slip on so easy, I can actually roll the tops down if I prefer, and they are so comfortable. I have tried similar brands and just haven’t found anything that holds up like the Muck Boot brand. They breathe so my feet don’t get overheated, yet they protect my feet from the elements like, mud, rain, and cold. I highly recommend.

Published in the August 2020 Issue: