Movie Review—Dream Horse

With very little money and no experience, Jan Vokes (Toni Collette) — a small town Welsh bartender — convinces her working-class neighbors to help raise a racehorse named Dream. As they chip in with their meager earnings, Dream competes against the racing elites, rising through the ranks with grit and determination. When the group makes it to the Welsh Grand National, the unlikely horse becomes a beacon of hope for their struggling community. Based on a true story, Dream Horse is an uplifting tale about a small community joining forces to breed a racehorse.

“Dream Horse” was directed by Euros Lyn of Wales, UK, and stars Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Owen Teale, Joanna Page, Karl Johnson, Steffan Rhodri, Anthony O’Donnell, Nicholas Farrell and Siân Phillips.

Available streaming and on DVD. Learn more and watch movie trailer here. For information on viewing in the United States visit: bleeckerstreetmedia.com/dream-horse.

Northwest Horse Source Publisher’s review: For me, “Dream Horse” started off kind of slow. As I stuck with it though I found it to be a delightful movie and inspiring! Definitely worth watching. True stories always make the best movies. – Karen Pickering

