Mountain House Stables For Sale
55 acre horse facility. Well-designed for any horseman, this ranch features 70×200 indoor arena with attached 11 stalls with runs, 200×300 Roping Riding Arena with grandstand, 60′ covered roundpen, 120′ outdoor roundpen, 100×200 Horse Barn with 11 Stalls, 80×100 hay barn with 6 Stalls, hotwalker, 40×40 insulated shop, 6 bay equipment storage, extreme trail course and 35 acres in hay! The lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3000 sq ft home with outdoor eating area and swimming pool help round out this perfect working ranch! www.mountainhousestables.com. Mountain House Stables 775 Old Arden Hwy, Colville, WA 99114.

Allison Trimble – Coastal Realty – MLS# 1243038
 Offered at $699,000

 

Allison Trimble | Sally Newton


allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com
360-961-5537
www.allisontrimble.com
 Coastal Realty on Facebook

 

