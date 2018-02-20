Mountain House Stables For Sale

55 acre horse facility. Well-designed for any horseman, this ranch features 70×200 indoor arena with attached 11 stalls with runs, 200×300 Roping Riding Arena with grandstand, 60′ covered roundpen, 120′ outdoor roundpen, 100×200 Horse Barn with 11 Stalls, 80×100 hay barn with 6 Stalls, hotwalker, 40×40 insulated shop, 6 bay equipment storage, extreme trail course and 35 acres in hay! The lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3000 sq ft home with outdoor eating area and swimming pool help round out this perfect working ranch! www.mountainhousestables.com. Mountain House Stables 775 Old Arden Hwy, Colville, WA 99114.
Allison Trimble | Sally Newton
allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com
360-961-5537
www.allisontrimble.com
Coastal Realty on Facebook
Google+
RSS