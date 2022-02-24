Montana Center for Horsemanship Receives Grant Award to Benefit Youth

The Montana Center for Horsemanship (MCH) will launch a new natural horsemanship education program with the Montana Youth Challenge Academy in Dillon, Montana. The pilot program is made possible by a grant from the Bill & Rosemary Gallagher Foundation. MCH, an equine education nonprofit, has launched an appeal for a dollar-for-dollar match up to $5,000 to implement a range of programming that includes natural horsemanship, equine and ag industry career development, packing and outfitting, and equine photography and filmmaking.

The Montana Center for Horsemanship is known for having the nation’s first and only Bachelor of Science degree in natural horsemanship in collaboration with Montana Western (University).

This pilot program with the Montana Youth Challenge Academy will introduce the young cadets (teens to twenties) to natural horsemanship and a greater understanding of the horse industry. Cadets will also be able to participate in other programs hosted by the center including the fall conference – The Natural Horsemanship Revolution scheduled for September 8-10. To learn more or to donate to the Gallagher grant match appeal, please visit MCH’s website.

