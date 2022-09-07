Montana Center for Horsemanship Announces Three International Award Recipients for Advancing our Understanding of the Horse

Award recipients have dedicated their lives to advancing our understanding of horses, the horse- human relationship and promoting natural horsemanship

Dillon, Montana — The Montana Center for Horsemanship announces three international award recipients, each of whom has dedicated their lives to advancing our understanding of horses, the horse-human relationship and promoting natural horsemanship. Two of the awards are annual awards given by the Montana Center for Horsemanship and first established by the EQUUS International Film Festival. Today, EIFF is part of the annual international equine conference – The Natural Horsemanship Revolution. The three awards recipients will be publicly recognized during the upcoming conference film festival in Dillon, Montana September 8-10.

Buck Brannaman, an internationally renowned horseman and proponent of natural horsemanship, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award on September 9th at the Montana Center for Horsemanship. Brannaman, who recently launched his own channel, will be the keynote speaker during The Natural Horsemanship Revolution, Conference & Film Festival at 10am September 9th . Individual tickets solely for the keynote at the Center are available as well as all-inclusive daylong passes.

In addition, Natural Horsemanship ambassador and rodeo icon Ty Murray, will receive the annual EQUINE ICON award, given to an individual whose life and life’s work has had a far reaching and significant impact on the horse-human relationship; whose life has been devoted to improving and advancing our understanding of horses. Murray will receive the special award at the Awards Dinner Saturday, September 10th hosted by the University of Montana Western, in collaboration with the Montana Center for Horsemanship. MCH and Montana Western have a unique education partnership. Several award-winning films, in which Ty Murray is featured, produced by filmmaker Luke Linderman, will also receive special recognition awards at the Awards Dinner that same evening.

The third award this year, a special recognition award, for dedication to advancing our understanding of the young horse will be Dr. Robert Miller. Dr. Miller who will be part of several group presentations during the Natural Horsemanship Revolution Conference, is an equine behaviorist and veterinarian, best recognized for his system of training newborn foals known as imprint training. Miller is also one of the early adopters and promoters of Natural Horsemanship.

The Natural Horsemanship Revolution Conference & EQUUS International Film Festival, presented in partnership with UM Western, will be held at the international equine education center in Dillon, Montana September 8-10. A pre-conference day of workshops with E3A, screenings of award-winning films, and a horse brain presentation with equine neuro-scientist, Dr. Stephen Peters, will be Wednesday, September 7th , open to all pre-registered attendees.

