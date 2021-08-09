Meet your next horse during the Oklahoma Extreme Mustang Makeover

For Immediate Release – Georgetown, Texas – August 5, 2021 – Horses participating in the Oklahoma Extreme Mustang Makeover competition and auction are now available to view online. Find photos, videos, and details about each available horse online now. Interested bidders are highly encouraged to browse listings and contact the trainers of horses they are interested in prior to the auction.

The event and auction, produced by the Mustang Heritage Foundation, will take place August 12–14 at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds. Participating adult horses, all with approximately 120 days of training prior to the competition, will be available to approved bidders both online and in person through an auction hosted by Champion Horse Sales.

All online and in-person bidders must be approved to participate in the auction. Bidder applications are open for online applicants until 5 p.m. CT on August 13. In-person applications will be accepted onsite in Oklahoma City until 5 p.m. CT on August 14. All applicants must be 18 years or older and able to provide a BLM-approved facility.

Bidding will open online to approved bidders on Wednesday, August 11. All lots will remain open for online bidding until the Top Ten horses moving on to the Freestyle Finals are announced on Friday, August 13. Both in-person and online bidders will be able to bid on the Top Ten horses during a live auction immediately following the Freestyle Finals. All non-finalist horses’ lots will remain open online for bidding until approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the Top Ten auction. Complete a bidder application and find more details about the auction at mustangheritagefoundation.org/emm-adopt/.

Extreme Mustang Makeover events are produced by the Mustang Heritage Foundation, in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse & Burro Program, to showcase the versatility and trainability of the American Mustang. The events are presented by Western Horseman and sponsored by RIDE TV, NRS Supply, Espana Silk, A Cut Above Buckles, Classic Equine, Martin Saddlery, Resistol, Yeti, and Ram Rodeo Series.

About the Mustang Heritage Foundation

The Mustang Heritage Foundation is dedicated to facilitating successful placements for America’s excess wild mustangs and burros through innovative programs, events and education. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information, visit mustangheritagefoundation.org.

About the Bureau of Land Management

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) removes wild horses and burros from public lands to ensure a healthy balance of land and animals. Since 1971, the BLM has placed more than 250,000 wild horses and burros into good homes nationwide. Partnerships, like the Mustang Heritage Foundation, provide the BLM with additional opportunities to place animals into good homes. Interested applicants can attend BLM offsite adoption/sales event, visit a BLM Off-Range Corral, or participate in an Internet adoption/sales event to apply to take a wild horse or burro home! To learn more about the Wild Horse and Burro Program, please call 866-468-7826 or visit BLM.GOV/whb.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land, the most of any Federal agency. This land is primarily located in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of subsurface mineral estate throughout the nation. The BLM’s mission is to manage and conserve America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations under our mandate of multiple-use and sustained yield.

For more information visit:

https://mustangheritagefoundation.org/extreme/