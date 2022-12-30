Media Barn: Book Review – Essential Horse Speak

Author: Sharon Wilsie

Continuing the Conversation

Sharon Wilsie’s first book Horse Speak: The Equine–Human Translation Guide broke new ground for anyone who works with horses. It provided a practical system to listen and talk to horses in their language instead of expecting them to understand ours. Now with this second book, Essential Horse Speak: Continuing the Conversation, Wilsie provides the most complete guide to horse language ever. Readers are given fundamental lessons that allow them to have authentic conversations with their horses during their very next trip to the barn. Wilsie has created a resource of immense value across the equestrian spectrum.

With sections on basic handling, groundwork, and ridden work, Wilsie helps readers improve the training techniques they already use by enhancing both horse and human understanding of the process and the goals. The result is improved behavior, enhanced performance, and a happier, healthier equine partner in whatever you choose to pursue together.

NWHS Editor’s Review

This substantial book has in-depth information on the subtle aspects of equine communication. Clear photos and drawings help you identify and understand commonly seen horse expressions and behavior. Wilsie builds your “Horse Speak” skills from the first page and builds on those skills as you progress through the book. The amount of information in this book is astounding. It takes practice and keen observation to know what your horse is saying to you. Most profound for me was realizing my mouthy horse was nipping at me because I was asking him to play by continually touching him on his “play button”. If you wish to really understand horses and ease training or behavioral difficulties, I highly recommend reading this book.

Published by Trafalgar Square Books

www.horseandriderbooks.com

See this article in the November/December 2022 online edition:

Please leave this field empty Join the conversation: Email Address * First name Last name Select a list(s): NWHS Reader Newsletter NWHS Post Alerts Outbreak Alerts Horse Safety Real Estate Updates

The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.