Max Young Teaches Horses Trust – Trainer and Breeder Specializes in All-around Tennessee Walking Horses

Young’s Ranch was founded in 2006 after they got their first Tennessee Walking Horse. After their children successfully showed their horses, Young’s Ranch transitioned from the show ring to focus on all-around riding mounts. For the last 10+ years, they’ve been buying and breeding top quality all-around gaited trail horses. They focus on animals with sound tempers, strong bones, and excellent muscle who are well-adjusted to the Pacific Northwest climate. They also raise meat and dairy goats, Spotted Boers, and AKC Australian Shepherds.

Trainer: Max Young, Young’s Ranch

Address: 38106 NE 211th Ave, Amboy, Washington 98601

Disciplines: Ground work, gentling horses, colt starting, gaited horses.

Breeds Shown or Trained: Tennessee Walking Horses and McCurdy Plantation Horses

Years in Business: 10

Goals for Business: Contributing to the genetic pool for the breeds in which we specialize and giving horses the best possible shot at a happy and well-adjusted life with humans. Also, to teach beginners that anyone can have a relationship with a horse, but that connection must be earned.

Accomplishments/Titles:

BLM TIP Participant

TWHBEA (Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders & Exhibitors Association) Youth High Point Winner

Cowboy/Ranch Hand at some of the largest cattle ranches in the Northwest

As a teenager: Volunteer wrangler for the Scouts, guest ranch wrangler at a private ranch in Montana

Hired to gentle and teach proper gait on various farms and ranches in Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington

Memberships/Organizations/Affiliations/Clubs

Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders & Exhibitors Association

McCurdy Plantation Horse Association

Philosophy of Training

Natural Horsemanship influenced by Tom Dorrance, Ray Hunt, Craig Cameron, Buck Brannaman, Bill Cameron, Scott DePaolo

Goals in Training

My goals are for each horse to trust their rider explicitly, to not fear or balk at any standard interruptions, and to hold the proper gaits for their breed.

Contact:

Email mpiersonyoung@gmail.com

Website: www.nwwalkers.com

Phone: (808) 342-7284

