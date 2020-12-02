Manna Pro Announces Inspiring Moments Equine Photo Contest

Manna Pro announces the Inspiring Moments equine photo contest running now through January 4th, 2021.

“The Inspiring Moments contest is an opportunity (for horse owners) to show off their beauties for a chance to win and be recognized by their peers,” notes Teri Nichols, Equine Brand Manager, Manna Pro. “Our categories this year are Sharing Joy and Spirit of Giving because the horses in our lives do so much for us.”

To enter, go to the pinned post on the Manna Pro Horse Facebook page. Add a picture in the Spirit of Giving and/or the Sharing Joy categories to confirm each entry. One entry is permitted in each category. Please note: contest entrants’ photos and/or videos may be featured on Manna Pro social media accounts.

Prizes: The Grand Prize Winner will receive a $1,000 Visa® gift card and a 1-year supply of Manna Pro Horse Treat of choice, 12 bags total. The two category winners will each receive a $250 Visa® gift card and 1-year supply of Manna Pro Horse Treats of choice, 12 bags total. All eligible entrants will receive $15 worth of Manna Pro Horse Treat Coupons via email.

Manna Pro is a recognized leader in the care and nurturing of pets with roots going back to 1842. For more information visit www.mannapro.com and join us on Facebook.

See this article in the 2020 December online edition:

