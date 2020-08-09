Making Memories at Royal Ridges – Summer Camp and Horses in Battle Ground, WA

Certified Horsemanship Association (CHA) promotes excellence in safety and education by certifying riding instructors, accrediting equine facilities, producing educational conferences, and publishing educational resources. CHA launched a brand-new website this month. Visit www.CHA.Horse for more information.

Royal Ridges Retreat was founded in 1978 by Roy and Jean Anderson, a couple with a passion for horses and people. With a herd ranging from 40-50 horses, Royal Ridges is known for its summer camps where children come and spend a week learning how to ride and care for horses. Royal Ridges is nestled on 378 acres just outside of Battle Ground, Washington.

Children 9 years and older can attend a resident camp where they are assigned a horse for the week. Campers take care of their horses including grooming, tacking, and have daily lessons and trail rides. They also experience all the other fun activities camp has to offer— a pool, big swing, campfire, and amazing food.

Summer camp is an experience a child will love and remember for the rest of their lives. The majority of Royal Ridges summer staff are former campers who have a heart for camp and want to help children have the same experience they did. Whether your child is an experienced rider or never ridden a horse before, there’s a place for them at Royal Ridges Retreat. Contact us at www.royalridges.org or call 360-686-3737.

CHA Region One conference is February 25-28, 2021. Find more information about Northwest programs and certifications at www.charegion1.com.

Article by Joshua Tait

Published in the August 2020 Issue: