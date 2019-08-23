Looking Forward to Helping Others Enjoy Their Horses

Horses are my life!

I’m sitting here feeling grateful for the amazing horses I have. I’m blessed because they are gentle, well behaved, well trained and truly a pleasure to care for. I look forward to sharing what I’ve learned about horses over the years and help others realize you don’t have to put up with bad behavior. I also miss getting out and riding with friends. A looming hip injury has kept me from doing long rides and way too much money has been spent on medical bills trying to figure this injury out. It’s got me looking at another project that I will be introducing soon.

Most of my readers of the Northwest Horse Source Magazine are 40+ and as we age most of us have challenges such as weight gain, arthritis, menopause (sorry guys) and other maladies associated with riding into our senior years. I love to help older riders enjoy riding and deal with topics associated with the older rider. I am working at becoming a certified Trainer under Jack Canfield. His wisdom and insights for living a fulfilled life are amazing and I would love to share what I’m learning with others.

I think as we age our fear of riding grows too. I started off very early in life on a path to become a horse trainer. When I was in my twenties I would ride anything. I had very little fear and probably less common sense as well! While I never went down that path for very long I stuck with horses and have had many nice horses over the years. I have dealt with fear, injury, heartbreak and a lifelong exposure to many disciplines, trainers, teachers and other people in the same industry. Having well behaved horses is my rule. I think it’s essential for enjoying your horses and keeping others as well as ourselves safe. Here’s a good article I found on tips for senior horseback riding.

My first lesson is focused on a principal called E+R = O. It means Events + Response = Outcome. It’s a success principle that says, “Take 100% responsibility for your life,” which is fundamental in creating a successful life. If you are interested in joining a new group focusing on these success principals contact me. I’d love to connect with you.

Whether you are young or old these principals are timeless. I would love to hear your challenges and see how I can help you find a path to enjoy your horses more, have money to spend on your horses and lead a life you’ve dreamed of!

Quote: Dreams come a size too big so that we can grow into them.

~ Josie Bisset – Actress

Text me at 360-220-5188 or email karen@nwhorsesource.com