Looking for Gifts, Show, or Year-End Prizes? Gatsby Personalized Halters are Perfect!

The end of summer is upon us — that means fall horse shows, awards banquets, and the holiday season. The Gatsby® Personalized Halter Collection is the gifting solution for all these.

A beautiful and personalized gift for the horse enthusiast or a treasured keepsake of a successful show or season, these halters are available in leather or nylon, with one plate or two. Great for daily use as well as for special occasions. With a price that cannot be beat, they are also ideal for multi-horse barns or households to ensure the horses are dressed correctly.

The plates can hold two lines of text with up to 20 letters per line, making the two-plate version perfect for awards. The show/division can go on one side and the horse’s name on the other. Sizes are available to fit nearly every equine, with offerings from yearling/pony up through oversize.

To purchase any of these perfectly personalized items, visit one of our premier retailer’s sites: State Line Tack®: www.statelinetack.com, Horse.com: www.horse.com, Horseloverz: www.horselovers.com, or Equestrian Collections: www.equestriancollections.com. To view the entire Gatsby® collection, visit www.gatsbyproducts.com.

See this article in the September 2021 online edition:

This article sponsored by:

The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.

Enjoyed this article? Share it!

Tweet



