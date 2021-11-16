Looking for a Next Chapter for Your Horse or Pony?

Safe Landings is a new online platform featuring organizations that are looking for program horses to provide opportunities for horse owners, rescues, and transition centers to find homes for their equines in need of a next chapter.

“For horses to remain an important part of American life and have a viable future, it’s imperative that we increase opportunities for horses to naturally transition from one career to the next without risk of abuse, neglect, and the threat of slaughter, and provide the means to retrain horses in transition to prepare them for these opportunities,” says Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President.

Safe Landings offers resources for horse owners who are unable to retain ownership of their horses with viable options other than sending horses to auction where they are likely to be purchased by “meat brokers” and sent to slaughter across our borders. Safe Landings was featured in the summer issue of Equestrian Magazine, the official publication of the United States Equestrian Federation. Learn more about Safe Landings here .

The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, is the only national animal welfare charity in the United States 100% dedicated to protecting America’s horses. www.equusfoundation.org

