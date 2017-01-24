LOCAL EQUESTRIAN PUBLISHES FIRST CHILDREN’S BOOK

“Late in the spring, many years ago, a pretty sorrel filly with a flaxen mane and tail was born. Cute as a button and very fancy, her curly blonde hair went everywhere! Of course, her name would be Sugar, for she was sweet as sugar.”

Odessa, Washington – Local equestrian turned author, has published her first illustrated children’s book, “A Horse Named Sugar.” The book was published on May 5th, 2015 and is currently available online at bookstore.xlibris.com, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Jillian Connolly is a resident of Odessa, Washington, where she lives on the family farm. An alum of Washington State University, she earned her bachelor’s degree in 2008. Go Cougs! Jillian grew up raising, training, and competing with American quarter horses, and she earned her Women’s Professional Rodeo Association card in 2012 with her great horse, Sugar. An animal lover, Jillian is usually accompanied by her Border collie, Stoli, on her travels. She also really enjoys driving a wheat truck during harvest and taking pictures of everything pretty, including her niece, Angela!

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be truly great at something? To touch the hearts of everyone you meet and to overcome all odds to be successful? This is an enchanting and true story about a very beautiful and special horse named Sugar, who tackles each challenge that comes along the way to become a professional barrel racing horse. Never give up on your dreams, because they just might come true!