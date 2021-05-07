Letter from Whatcom BCHW: New property owner at Heady

There have been rumblings about a new property owner that picked up the 80‐acre piece of ground in the middle of the valley just to the east of John Bosman’s piece and the serpentine trail along John’s ground. Fran received an email addressed to BCH Whatcom on our website, she forwarded this to me after she and I talked on the phone. The request was for someone from BCHW to return a call to the person ASAP. I called and left a message twice Tuesday evening when we received the email. I got a return call on Wednesday morning from the person and we had a discussion regarding the 80 acres and the new ownership and use that is planned here.

The owner works nights at one of the refineries hence the call times. He, his wife and 5 children plan to “homestead” his word, this property. He plans to fence it all as he has a dog or dogs. He isn’t sure of the type of fence yet. He has posted it at some of the corners with No Trespassing signs, as some of you have probably seen. He has met with John Bosman, particularly regarding the padlocks and access to the valley, his property and Bryce Church Camp. He owns clear to the hill on the left side of the valley as you look towards the border and plans to use the hill as a back drop for shooting his various weapons. He does not want folks riding on his property and is concerned about liability for any issues with his dogs and family related to horses. He has met with the Border Patrol regarding their access. I also met with him again on Sunday, May 2nd to further discuss the situation.

The gate and key issues have been resolved between John, the new owner, Border Patrol and Bloedel Donavan. New pins for the gates will be installed with room for 4 locks. One lock for each of the parties above. If you have one of John’s lock keys now there will be some new ones coming along.

Don’t have a date for that yet as far as I know. His land encompasses the road to the right past Bryce Church camp road from a lone tree on the left

going all along the area Bloedel just logged up to the left corner where Ramble trail comes out and goes up that road and thru the trees to Huckleberry trail. You will see several no trespassing signs right around there. That road and the one heading over to the long‐parked car and going towards the

border, including the little creek pretty much up that hill and all the way to the yellow plastic chain on Alder loop at 4 corners belongs to him. The road across to the car and some of what we all thought was John’s property back towards Bryce Camp is his. It appears by phone that we will have to figure out a reroute of Ramble to Huckleberry to avoid his road and property. Also, will have to figure out just where John’s property ends on the serpentine trail and get an exit trail over to the south and east into the Bloedel property that was just logged.

He isn’t sure what type of fence he is going to do. He mentioned some sort of wire with a top barbed wire. I suggested that barbed wire wasn’t something we would be happy about as potentially a horse could get loose and get into it. Suggested perhaps Sheep fence or some other with the square grid that would be better for his dogs and safer for the horses. He mentioned his shooting of his firearms. I mentioned that we had considered this area a no shooting zone and that many of us wouldn’t be happy with shooting there. It is, of course, his property which he keeps reminding me of. I spent some time talking about the usefulness of having stock users involved with the area from a safety standpoint for people and non‐desirable uses. Also discussed with him the state and federal laws that protected property owners from liability if they allow stock use on their land as long as they don’t set a trap of some sort that would injure the stock or the people. I don’t think he was aware of those laws. He did mention that someone had already been “yelling” at him for posting the signs which he didn’t appreciate. He now understands that we have been riding on this valley for over 40 years. I explained that while BCHW was an organized group, many other non‐members also rode here. It would take time to get the word out about the ownership and trail changes. I think he understands that.

I expect he will consider what I told him. We need to consider our options also. As long as we are good with Bloedel, from what I know of the land ownership up there, we should still be able to ride some good trails clear to the border as we do now. A reroute at the North East corner. A reroute at

the south east corner and no riding on the road on either side or the north east end will be in order. So please respect the property owner’s wishes, please respect the “No trespassing” signs and please let your friends know of the situation. We will start looking at rerouting the trail to stay away from his property.

Best regards,

Mike McGlenn (in behalf Whatcom BCH board)