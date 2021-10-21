Kensington Revamps the Best-Selling Luggage Collection

New, improved, and ready to hit the road! Kensington Products is excited to debut their newly redesigned luggage collections. Utilizing feedback from their loyal customers, they have set out to make their best sellers even better.

The revamped products still feature the same durable fabrics and attention to detail equestrians know and love, with the following revisions: The Hanging Garment Bag has been updated with a side double zipper for easier accessibility; Deluxe Halter/Bridle Bag now has padding throughout to better protect gear; Show Carry Bag has improved interior pockets; All Purpose & Western Saddle Carry Bags have been redesigned for additional embroidery space, and the English Boot Carry All Bag and the Tall & Short Boot Carry Bags have additional padding added.

These new models are in stock and ready to ship in Deluxe Black, Kentucky Blue and Lavender Mist. New colors Atlantis and Imperial Jade will be arriving early November— just in time for gifting this holiday season!

Check out their products on Amazon.com or visit www.kensingtonproducts.com to view the entire collection of luggage that will make traveling a breeze, while protecting your investments!

