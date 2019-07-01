Kelly Acres Welsh Ponies & Cobs Dispersal Auction

After 53 years in business, an established Canadian Welsh and Sport Pony breeding program will disperse in July.

SportHorseAuctions.com by Flashpoint Bloodstock, LLC announces the Kelly Acres Welsh Ponies and Cobs Complete Dispersal. The Internet Auction will include both Welsh and Sport Ponies from every facet of the breeding program.

Prolonged, extreme drought has forced the owners to make the difficult decision to disperse their Welsh Pony & Cob Breeding operation. This offers a unique opportunity for breeders to access bloodlines that otherwise might never be available.

Since 1966, the ponies produced by Kelly Acres have sold all over North America as well as Japan. They are competing in all disciplines and are making their new owners very happy.

More information is available at:

SportHorseAuctions.com/Kelly- Acres-DispersalBidding

Bidding will open on July 9 and close July 16.

As with all of Flashpoint Bloodstock, LLC’s Internet auctions, potential buyers will be able to register and have full access to the seller and all their information. Buyers can set appointments to try ponies, or have a representative do it for them. Pre Purchase exams can be done before bidding closes, and there is a limited post purchase exam allowed if done within five days of the closing of the auction and before the animal leaves the seller’s grounds. Some restrictions apply to post purchase exams. As always, buyers and sellers can expect quality, personal attention by Tim and Cathy and their staff, who all have years of experience, not only in the auction business, but also, in several different disciplines in the horse business. For Tim and Cathy, horses are their passion, as well as their business.

Flashpoint Bloodstock has pioneered Internet auctions for equines and has produced 66 Internet Auctions since 2012 selling 1,000 + horses for more than $6,400,000.

The Flashpoint team produced one of the most successful online equine auctions ever held, the 2012 US Marshalls Service Auction of Assets of Rita Crundwell. The online auction offered 81 horses with gross sales of over $1,700,000 and handled over 700 registered bidders from around the world. The auction featured a high seller at $248,600*. The live auction portion of the Crundwell Dispersal featured a high seller of $852,500*.

Tim and Cathy are available to discuss custom online auctions, such as production, reduction and dispersal sales. These can be held as stand-alone auctions, or in conjunction with one of their open, sport horse and pony auctions. For more information go to their website at www.sporthorseauctions.com or call Tim or Cathy at 866-652-7789.

*Prices include buyer’s premium