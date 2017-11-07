New & Noteworthy

Keep Your Cool in the Show Ring in Kerriets' New Tailor Stretch Lightweight Show Shirt
June 2017

Photo courtesy Kerrits Performance Equestrian Apparel

When you’re competing, show your style as well as your riding skills in Kerrits’ new Tailor Stretch Show Shirt. It boasts a contrasting collar and cuffs in your favorite Kerrits print.

“Cut in a feminine silhouette, our exclusive Kerrits textured microfiber fabric is so lightweight, it feels like you’re wearing nothing at all,” says Kerri Kent, owner and designer for Kerrits Performance Equestrian Apparel. “The engineered stretch mesh fabric also provides breathable, built-in venting and sun protection.”

Mesh inserts are strategically placed under the arms and at center back in a Kerrits “V” for maximum airflow to keep you cool under your jacket. A quarter-length snap placket and crisp, tall wrap collar provide a show-ready look with a loop at the back for your stock tie. Stretch cuffs roll back to give a burst of color in a fun EQ print which is repeated in the inner collar. After your ride, pop it open for increased venting and a more casual look around the show grounds.

The Tailor Stretch Show Shirt comes in white, dove, and aqua and sizes XS, S, M, L, XL. MSRP: $79

It’s machine washable and quick drying. Visit www.kerrits.com.

 

