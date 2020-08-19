Keep Colors True and Leather Soft with Farnam® Leather New® Total Care 2 in 1

When you want your true colors to shine, look for a cleaner and conditioner that keeps all of your leather soft, supple and looking brand-new.

Farnam, your partner in horse care™, is pleased to introduce Leather New® Total Care 2 in 1, a convenient new leather cleaner and conditioner in one. The innovative formula safely cleans and conditions all colors of tack without stripping dye from dark leather or darkening light leathers. With no silicones, waxes or petroleum distillates, the formula even keeps stitching looking new.

Leather New® Total Care, with its avocado oil-based formula, simplifies the leather care routine by cleaning and nourishing in one simple step. The creamy, mess-free texture rubs in easily to clean away dulling dirt and grime and reveal the leather’s natural shine. Conditioners work deeply into the leather to restore moisture and elasticity to older leather and help break-in new tack.

The go-anywhere formula comes in a compact bottle that is small enough to ﬁt in tack bags for quick and easy touch-ups. Leather New® Total Care is also versatile enough to clean and protect nearly any type or color of leather, from equestrian tack to boots and purses, to furniture and car seats.

Like all the nourishing Leather New® leather care products, Total Care 2 in 1 keeps leather looking new and feeling soft for a lifetime. For even deeper cleaning and conditioning, look for our two-step system of Leather New® Easy-Polishing Glycerin Saddle Soap and Leather New® Deep Conditioner & Restorer.

For a limited time, horse owners can find $2 off instant savings coupons attached to the product in retail stores, or at www.farnam.com.

To learn more about Leather New® Total Care 2-in-1 and the complete line of Farnam® grooming products, visit www.farnam.com.