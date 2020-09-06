Keep Colors True and Leather Soft with Farnam® Leather New® Total Care 2 in 1

When you want your true colors to shine, look for a cleaner and conditioner that keeps all of your leather soft, supple, and looking brand-new.

Farnam™, your partner in horse care, is pleased to introduce Leather New® Total Care 2 in 1, a convenient new leather cleaner and conditioner in one. The innovative formula safely cleans and conditions all colors of tack without stripping dye from dark leather or darkening light leathers. With no silicones, waxes or petroleum distillates, the formula even keeps stitching looking new. With its avocado oil-based formula, Leather New simplifies leather care routine by cleaning and nourishing in one simple step.

The go-anywhere formula comes in a compact bottle small enough to ﬁt in tack bags for quick and easy touch-ups. Leather New® Total Care is also versatile enough to clean and protect nearly any type or color of leather, from equestrian tack to boots and purses, to furniture and car seats.

For a limited time, horse owners can find $2 off instant savings coupons attached to the product in retail stores, or at www.farnam.com.

Published in the September 2020 Issue: