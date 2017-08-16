Kaeco Group Announces new patented product Equi-Mast® with Mastic Gum for the Treatment of Gastric Ulcers in Horses

Kaeco Equi-Mast® is designed as an equine digestive aid to assist in maintaining a healthy equine gastrointestinal system and to support in the control of stomach ulcers. Ideal for race and performance horses.

Directions for Use:

Horses – Top dress 1 scoop (1 oz.) top dress twice daily for seven days.

Follow with one scoop daily or as needed.

Available in 60 Dose Supply – 4.63lb. Pail

For complete information on Equi-Mast® go online to www.kaeco.com to view our Equi-Mast® videos compiled by noted equine specialists Dr. John Marcotte and Dr. James Martin or we can send you a convenient flash drive upon request.