Kaeco Group Announces new patented product Equi-Mast® with Mastic Gum for the Treatment of Gastric Ulcers in Horses

Kaeco Equi-Mast® is designed as an equine digestive aid to assist in maintaining a healthy equine gastrointestinal system and to support in the control of stomach ulcers. Ideal for race and performance horses.
Directions for Use:
Horses – Top dress 1 scoop (1 oz.) top dress twice daily for seven days.
Follow with one scoop daily or as needed.
Available in 60 Dose Supply – 4.63lb. Pail
For complete information on Equi-Mast® go online to www.kaeco.com to view our Equi-Mast® videos compiled by noted equine specialists Dr. John Marcotte and Dr. James Martin or we can send you a convenient flash drive upon request.
